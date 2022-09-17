JPMorgan Chase & Co. Increases Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) Price Target to $100.00

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $92.00 to $100.00 in a research note published on Wednesday, The Fly reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. currently has an overweight rating on the coffee company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on Starbucks from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday. Cowen lifted their price target on Starbucks from $94.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. Barclays lifted their price target on Starbucks from $96.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on Starbucks from $90.00 to $94.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, September 7th. Fifteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $104.71.

Get Starbucks alerts:

Starbucks Trading Down 1.0 %

Shares of Starbucks stock opened at $91.31 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $104.77 billion, a PE ratio of 25.72, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.94. Starbucks has a 12 month low of $68.39 and a 12 month high of $117.80. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $84.89 and its 200 day simple moving average is $81.49.

Starbucks Announces Dividend

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The coffee company reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.77 by $0.07. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 47.28% and a net margin of 13.03%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. Analysts predict that Starbucks will post 2.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 12th were issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 11th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is presently 55.21%.

Insider Transactions at Starbucks

In other news, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares in the company, valued at $3,379,341. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Starbucks news, Director Mellody L. Hobson purchased 54,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $92.58 per share, for a total transaction of $5,068,755.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 433,254 shares in the company, valued at $40,110,655.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Zabrina Jenkins sold 4,020 shares of Starbucks stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $93.00, for a total transaction of $373,860.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 36,337 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,379,341. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Starbucks

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SBUX. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,189,240,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 82,463,592 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,645,766,000 after buying an additional 7,672,037 shares in the last quarter. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Starbucks in the second quarter valued at approximately $482,273,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Starbucks by 29.9% during the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 13,598,025 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,038,753,000 after purchasing an additional 3,133,826 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in Starbucks by 2.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 101,414,654 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $9,225,691,000 after purchasing an additional 2,733,608 shares in the last quarter. 67.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Starbucks Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Starbucks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Starbucks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.