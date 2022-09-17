JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG) Price Target to GBX 350

NatWest Group (NYSE:NWG – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 330 ($3.99) to GBX 350 ($4.23) in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on NWG. Investec upgraded NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on NatWest Group from GBX 269.23 ($3.25) to GBX 355.38 ($4.29) in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised NatWest Group from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $336.00.

NYSE:NWG opened at $6.35 on Tuesday. NatWest Group has a 1 year low of $5.37 and a 1 year high of $7.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $30.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.31, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $6.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $6.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05.

NatWest Group ( NYSE:NWG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 29th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.07. NatWest Group had a return on equity of 6.68% and a net margin of 22.50%. The business had revenue of $4.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.51 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that NatWest Group will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a — dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th were paid a $0.1957 dividend. This represents a yield of 4.3%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 25th. NatWest Group’s payout ratio is 22.23%.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,175,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,206,000 after purchasing an additional 831,101 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,074,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,143,000 after purchasing an additional 107,995 shares in the last quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 2,478,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,147,000 after purchasing an additional 18,311 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 35.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 2,221,524 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,107,000 after purchasing an additional 576,589 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its stake in shares of NatWest Group by 4,622.6% in the 2nd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 2,086,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,042,667 shares in the last quarter. 1.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NatWest Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to personal, commercial, corporate, and institutional customers in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates through Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, Private Banking, RBS International, and NatWest Markets segments.

