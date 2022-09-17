K-Bro Linen Inc. Declares Monthly Dividend of $0.10 (TSE:KBL)

K-Bro Linen Inc. (TSE:KBL – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a dividend of 0.10 per share on Friday, October 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.01%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 28th.

K-Bro Linen Trading Down 2.7 %

TSE KBL opened at C$29.96 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of C$322.82 million and a PE ratio of 66.58. The company has a fifty day moving average of C$31.76 and a 200 day moving average of C$32.24. K-Bro Linen has a 1 year low of C$29.56 and a 1 year high of C$41.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 55.28, a current ratio of 1.78 and a quick ratio of 0.94.

Get K-Bro Linen alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KBL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$50.00 to C$47.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$38.00 to C$36.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Finally, Cormark decreased their target price on shares of K-Bro Linen from C$42.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, K-Bro Linen presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$43.00.

About K-Bro Linen

K-Bro Linen Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides laundry and linen services to healthcare institutions, hotels, and other commercial organizations in Canada and the United Kingdom. Its services include processing, management, and distribution of general and operating room linens, such as sheets, blankets, towels, surgical gowns, and drapes and other linens.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for K-Bro Linen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for K-Bro Linen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.