K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT) Given New C$10.00 Price Target at Scotiabank

K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) (CVE:KNT – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by Scotiabank from C$10.50 to C$10.00 in a report published on Tuesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on KNT. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$11.50 to C$12.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Eight Capital lifted their price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$12.80 in a research note on Thursday, August 11th. Raymond James set a C$10.00 price target on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. TD Securities decreased their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$12.00 to C$11.50 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on shares of K92 Mining Inc. (KNT.V) from C$10.50 to C$10.75 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 17th.

Shares of CVE KNT opened at C$7.99 on Tuesday. K92 Mining Inc. has a twelve month low of C$1.55 and a twelve month high of C$8.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$7.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$7.99. The company has a market capitalization of C$1.63 billion and a PE ratio of 32.48. The company has a quick ratio of 2.43, a current ratio of 3.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.93.

In related news, Director Nan H. Lee bought 4,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 30th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of C$7.95 per share, for a total transaction of C$31,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 4,000 shares in the company, valued at C$31,800.

K92 Mining Inc engages in the mining, exploration, and development of mineral deposits in Papua New Guinea. The company produces gold, copper, and silver. Its principal property is the Kainantu property that covers an area of 725 square kilometers located in the Eastern Highlands province. The company is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

