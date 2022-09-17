Kaltura, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTRGet Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kaltura in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kaltura’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaltura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Kaltura Stock Down 2.5 %

Kaltura stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $258.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional Trading of Kaltura

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Kaltura during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

Featured Stories

Earnings History and Estimates for Kaltura (NASDAQ:KLTR)

