Kaltura, Inc. to Post Q1 2023 Earnings of ($0.09) Per Share, KeyCorp Forecasts (NASDAQ:KLTR)

Kaltura, Inc. (NASDAQ:KLTR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for shares of Kaltura in a research note issued to investors on Monday, September 12th. KeyCorp analyst T. Blakey forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.09) per share for the quarter. KeyCorp currently has a “Sector Weight” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Kaltura’s current full-year earnings is ($0.48) per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Kaltura’s Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS.

A number of other analysts have also commented on KLTR. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Kaltura from $3.00 to $2.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of Kaltura from $2.50 to $3.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Kaltura has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $4.79.

Kaltura stock opened at $1.97 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 1.44 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. Kaltura has a 12-month low of $1.32 and a 12-month high of $12.03. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $2.31 and its 200 day moving average is $1.97. The company has a market capitalization of $258.51 million, a PE ratio of -3.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in shares of Kaltura by 393.6% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,861 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kaltura in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new position in Kaltura during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, Davy Global Fund Management Ltd bought a new position in Kaltura during the first quarter valued at about $27,000. Institutional investors own 36.27% of the company’s stock.

Kaltura, Inc provides various Software-as-a-Service products and solutions and a Platform-as-a-Service. The company offers video products, such as webinars, virtual events, video sites, and virtual classrooms for video-based communication, collaboration, training, and customer experience; and video industry solutions, such as learning management system video and lecture capture solutions for educational institutions.

