Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Position Raised by Thrive Wealth Management LLC

Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Get Rating) by 20.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,448 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 422 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Affirmative Financial Network increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 18.1% in the first quarter. First Affirmative Financial Network now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 340 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 1.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,052,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,243,722,000 after buying an additional 194,143 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the fourth quarter valued at $473,552,000. Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new position in shares of Kimberly-Clark in the first quarter valued at $559,000. Finally, Integrated Advisors Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark by 25.4% in the first quarter. Integrated Advisors Network LLC now owns 1,857 shares of the company’s stock valued at $229,000 after buying an additional 376 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Kimberly-Clark stock traded up $0.60 on Friday, hitting $122.02. 2,236,510 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,286,412. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $131.66 and a 200 day moving average price of $130.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.37. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 12-month low of $117.32 and a 12-month high of $145.79. The company has a market cap of $41.20 billion, a PE ratio of 23.07, a PEG ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.31.

Kimberly-Clark ( NYSE:KMB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.35 by ($0.01). Kimberly-Clark had a net margin of 8.87% and a return on equity of 249.60%. The business had revenue of $5.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.99 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.47 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 5.64 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 4th. Investors of record on Friday, September 9th will be paid a $1.16 dividend. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.80%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 8th. Kimberly-Clark’s payout ratio is presently 87.71%.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays dropped their price target on Kimberly-Clark from $129.00 to $124.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 23rd. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Kimberly-Clark from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Kimberly-Clark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Finally, Bank of America began coverage on shares of Kimberly-Clark in a research report on Wednesday. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Kimberly-Clark currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $131.15.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, swimpants, training and youth pants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, Poise, and other brand names.

