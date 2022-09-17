Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY) Short Interest Update

Klabin S.A. (OTCMKTS:KLBAY – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,100 shares, a growth of 83.3% from the August 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 5,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Separately, Bradesco Corretora cut Klabin from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 24th.

Shares of KLBAY traded down $0.33 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $6.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,975 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,040. The company has a quick ratio of 2.07, a current ratio of 2.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.48. Klabin has a 1-year low of $6.52 and a 1-year high of $11.04.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th were issued a $0.1339 dividend. This is a boost from Klabin’s previous dividend of $0.12. This represents a dividend yield of 7.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, August 5th.

Klabin SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates in the paper and pulp industry in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Forestry, Paper, Conversion, and Pulp segments. The Forestry segment engages in the planting and forestry operations of pine and eucalyptus; and sale of wood logs. The Paper segment produces and sells reels of cardboard, kraftliner, and recycled paper.

