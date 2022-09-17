Klever Hits Market Capitalization of $42.52 Million (KLV)

Klever (KLV) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 17th. Klever has a total market capitalization of $42.52 million and approximately $903,156.00 worth of Klever was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Klever coin can currently be purchased for $0.0048 or 0.00000024 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Klever has traded 16.6% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded up 17.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.6% against the dollar and now trades at $623.65 or 0.03116644 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $20.59 or 0.00102872 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004998 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002415 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.65 or 0.00827797 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Klever Coin Profile

Klever was first traded on July 1st, 2020. Klever’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 8,880,780,407 coins. Klever’s official Twitter account is @klever_io and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Klever is klever.io.

Klever Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Klever is a cryptocurrency platform designed to solve two big issues in crypto today. The crypto security problem and the user experience problem. Klever App enables participants to use the a vast selection of dapps on the blockchain, from games, entertainment, decentralized finance, and other p2p distributed ledger applications. The app's built-in Web Browser allows users to explore dapps, decentralized services, and products at the push of a button.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Klever directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Klever should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Klever using one of the exchanges listed above.

