Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS) Short Interest Up 79.8% in August

Kohl’s Co. (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 20,660,000 shares, an increase of 79.8% from the August 15th total of 11,490,000 shares. Currently, 18.0% of the shares of the stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 5,210,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 4.0 days.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have commented on KSS shares. Gordon Haskett lowered Kohl’s from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. UBS Group dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $32.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on Kohl’s to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, August 22nd. Guggenheim dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $68.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Kohl’s from $38.00 to $19.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Kohl’s currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.87.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

NYSE:KSS traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $28.74. 6,759,984 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,594,201. The company has a quick ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $29.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $43.02. Kohl’s has a 52 week low of $26.07 and a 52 week high of $64.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.67, a P/E/G ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.60.

Kohl’s Announces Dividend

Kohl’s ( NYSE:KSS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 18th. The company reported $1.11 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.03 by $0.08. Kohl’s had a return on equity of 15.04% and a net margin of 3.70%. The company had revenue of $4.09 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.48 EPS. Kohl’s’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Kohl’s will post 3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 21st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 7th will be given a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.96%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 6th. Kohl’s’s payout ratio is 39.45%.

Insider Transactions at Kohl’s

In related news, Director Jonas Prising purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Kohl’s news, Director Peter Boneparth bought 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $30.01 per share, for a total transaction of $750,250.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 70,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,121,707. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Jonas Prising bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.67 per share, with a total value of $296,700.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 60,647 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,799,396.49. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in KSS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kohl’s during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Kohl’s by 172.6% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 390 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 187.3% in the 1st quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in Kohl’s by 395.0% in the 2nd quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,396 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 1,114 shares during the period. 91.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Kohl’s

Kohl's Corporation operates as a retail company in the United States. It offers branded apparel, footwear, accessories, beauty, and home products through its stores and website. The company provides its products primarily under the brand names of Apt. 9, Croft & Barrow, Jumping Beans, SO, and Sonoma Goods for Life, as well as Food Network, LC Lauren Conrad, Nine West, and Simply Vera Vera Wang.

