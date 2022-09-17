Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Acquires 22,295 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FREL – Get Rating) by 272.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 30,471 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,295 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.05% of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF worth $828,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of FREL. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 99.4% in the first quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 1,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the last quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 80.5% in the first quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,404 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 626 shares during the last quarter. Cardinal Strategic Wealth Guidance acquired a new position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $60,000. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF by 950.0% in the first quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,100 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 1,900 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF during the first quarter worth approximately $88,000.

Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF Trading Up 0.1 %

NYSEARCA:FREL traded up $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $26.66. 201,076 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 484,254. Fidelity MSCI Real Estate Index ETF has a 1-year low of $25.75 and a 1-year high of $34.94. The business has a 50 day moving average of $28.50 and a 200 day moving average of $29.51.

