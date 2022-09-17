Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Buys Shares of 10,280 Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSMQ – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 10,280 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $243,000. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned about 0.57% of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $340,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 28.3% in the first quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 17,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $436,000 after purchasing an additional 3,960 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 248.3% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 2,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Asset Dedication LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF by 73.6% in the first quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 47,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,148,000 after purchasing an additional 20,042 shares during the period. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $488,000.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Stock Performance

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF stock traded up $0.03 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $23.43. 37,535 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,580. The company’s fifty day moving average is $23.85 and its 200-day moving average is $23.91. Invesco BulletShares has a 52 week low of $23.25 and a 52 week high of $26.06.

Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 26th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.033 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 22nd. This is a positive change from Invesco BulletShares (R) 2026 Municipal Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.03.

