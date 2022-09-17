Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC increased its position in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:DGRO – Get Rating) by 14.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,376 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF were worth $1,161,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DGRO. Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 2.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 11,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $662,000 after acquiring an additional 332 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,951,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,450,000 after acquiring an additional 144,480 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management grew its holdings in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF by 18.1% during the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 17,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 2,620 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $615,000. Finally, Endowment Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,488,000.

iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF Trading Down 0.4 %

DGRO traded down $0.19 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.21. 1,355,570 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,168,704. iShares Core Dividend Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $45.52 and a 12-month high of $56.42. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $49.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $50.51.

