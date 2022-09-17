Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Grows Stock Holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF (NYSEARCA:OEF – Get Rating) by 22.3% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,645 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 100 ETF were worth $284,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 100 ETF by 53,451.5% in the first quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,268,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,084,000 after purchasing an additional 1,266,266 shares during the last quarter. One Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF in the first quarter worth about $37,005,000. 55I LLC lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 801.4% in the first quarter. 55I LLC now owns 171,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,850,000 after acquiring an additional 152,852 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 92.3% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 186,579 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,885,000 after acquiring an additional 89,572 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in iShares S&P 100 ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 5,225,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,089,618,000 after acquiring an additional 70,198 shares during the period.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Stock Performance

Shares of OEF stock traded down $1.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $175.86. 474,188 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 363,111. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $184.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $188.08. iShares S&P 100 ETF has a 52-week low of $165.66 and a 52-week high of $222.35.

iShares S&P 100 ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 100 ETF, formerly iShares S&P 100 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 100 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and consists of blue chip stocks from diverse industries in the S&P 500 Index.

