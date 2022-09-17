Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Has $446,000 Stake in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in shares of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF (NYSEARCA:EWX – Get Rating) by 87.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,175 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,419 shares during the quarter. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.08% of SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF worth $446,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in EWX. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 2.9% in the 1st quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $493,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Marion Wealth Management lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Marion Wealth Management now owns 19,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,127,000 after purchasing an additional 345 shares during the last quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Regal Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,415 shares of the company’s stock worth $647,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 4,097 shares of the company’s stock worth $232,000 after purchasing an additional 421 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 7,385 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after purchasing an additional 479 shares during the last quarter.

EWX traded down $0.56 on Friday, hitting $49.16. The company had a trading volume of 43,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 68,740. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $49.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $51.75. SPDR S&P Emerging Markets SmallCap ETF has a 1-year low of $46.32 and a 1-year high of $61.24.

SPDR S&P Emerging Markets Small Cap ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the total return performance of the S&P Emerging Markets Under USD2 Billion Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted, market-cap weighted index that represents the small-capitalization segment of emerging countries included in the S&P Global BMI Index.

