Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Raises Holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Core High Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:HDV – Get Rating) by 38.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,739 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 5,750 shares during the period. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Core High Dividend ETF were worth $2,083,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 11.9% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 742,070 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $74,942,000 after purchasing an additional 79,128 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 25,098 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,542,000 after purchasing an additional 1,788 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 7.8% in the 4th quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 4,431 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in iShares Core High Dividend ETF by 445.0% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 32,700 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,302,000 after purchasing an additional 26,700 shares in the last quarter. Finally, True North Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Core High Dividend ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,606,000.

iShares Core High Dividend ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA HDV traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $100.30. The stock had a trading volume of 954,114 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,312,842. iShares Core High Dividend ETF has a 52-week low of $93.48 and a 52-week high of $110.91. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $102.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $104.22.

