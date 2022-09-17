Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 133,947 Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC decreased its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating) by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 681,128 shares of the company’s stock after selling 133,947 shares during the quarter. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF makes up about 6.7% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF were worth $30,419,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SCHX. Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 101.4% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 9,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after purchasing an additional 4,744 shares during the period. Calton & Associates Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 102.8% during the 1st quarter. Calton & Associates Inc. now owns 123,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,641,000 after acquiring an additional 62,526 shares during the period. Essex LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 114.0% during the 1st quarter. Essex LLC now owns 129,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,982,000 after acquiring an additional 69,070 shares during the period. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF by 35.2% during the 1st quarter. Great Valley Advisor Group Inc. now owns 3,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $349,000 after purchasing an additional 1,030 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ulland Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $2,968,000.

Get Schwab US Large-Cap ETF alerts:

Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of Schwab US Large-Cap ETF stock traded down $0.37 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $45.93. 3,218,516 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,969,624. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $48.83. Schwab US Large-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $43.02 and a fifty-two week high of $57.49.

About Schwab US Large-Cap ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Total Stock Market Index includes the components ranked 1-750 by full market capitalization.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHX – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab US Large-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.