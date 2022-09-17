Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC Sells 325,464 Shares of Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE)

Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC trimmed its position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHE – Get Rating) by 60.0% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 216,899 shares of the company’s stock after selling 325,464 shares during the quarter. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF comprises approximately 1.2% of Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Kohmann Bosshard Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF were worth $5,505,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $37,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. HM Payson & Co. boosted its stake in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF by 14,128.6% during the 4th quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 1,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after purchasing an additional 1,978 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new position in Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $62,000.

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF Price Performance

SCHE stock traded down $0.30 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $24.06. 3,689,857 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,799,027. Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $23.95 and a fifty-two week high of $32.03. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.98 and its 200 day moving average price is $25.90.

About Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF

Schwab Emerging Markets Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE All-Emerging Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of large and mid capitalization companies in emerging market countries. The Index defines the large and mid capitalization universe as approximately the top 90% of the eligible universe.

