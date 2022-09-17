Kore Potash’s (KP2) House Stock Rating Reiterated at Shore Capital

Shore Capital reiterated their house stock rating on shares of Kore Potash (LON:KP2 – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Shares of KP2 opened at GBX 1.10 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £37.62 million and a P/E ratio of -13.00. Kore Potash has a 12-month low of GBX 0.75 ($0.01) and a 12-month high of GBX 1.88 ($0.02). The company has a current ratio of 10.51, a quick ratio of 10.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 1.10 and a 200-day moving average price of GBX 1.22.

Kore Potash plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and development of potash minerals in the Republic of Congo. The company focuses on its 97%-owned Sintoukola potash project that comprises the Kola sylvinite and carnallite deposits located to the north of the city of Pointe Noire.

