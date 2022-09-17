Korn Ferry (NYSE:KFY) Updates Q2 2023 Earnings Guidance

Korn Ferry updated its second quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $1.34-$1.50 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $1.50.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. StockNews.com downgraded Korn Ferry from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $72.00 to $64.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 8th. Truist Financial lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $98.00 to $75.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Korn Ferry from $83.00 to $74.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th.

NYSE:KFY opened at $49.28 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.12 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $61.24 and its 200-day moving average is $61.40. Korn Ferry has a 1-year low of $49.01 and a 1-year high of $84.68.

Korn Ferry last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 7th. The business services provider reported $1.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $695.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $697.04 million. Korn Ferry had a return on equity of 22.49% and a net margin of 11.92%. The business's revenue for the quarter was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.37 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Korn Ferry will post 5.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. Korn Ferry’s payout ratio is presently 9.88%.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in KFY. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 4.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,121,545 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $397,532,000 after acquiring an additional 285,620 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in Korn Ferry by 406.1% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 346,700 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $22,515,000 after acquiring an additional 278,200 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,783,944 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $115,849,000 after buying an additional 186,361 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 31.7% during the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 590,344 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $38,337,000 after buying an additional 142,251 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in shares of Korn Ferry by 36.1% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 455,194 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $29,561,000 after buying an additional 120,714 shares in the last quarter. 94.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Korn Ferry, together with its subsidiaries, provides organizational consulting services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consulting, Digital, Executive Search, and Recruitment Process Outsourcing (RPO) & Professional Search. The company provides executive search services to recruit board level, chief executive, other senior executive, and general management talent of organizations.

