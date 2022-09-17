Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.42% of SIFCO Industries worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
SIFCO Industries Trading Up 2.2 %
SIF opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.57.
