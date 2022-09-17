Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Grows Stock Holdings in SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC grew its holdings in shares of SIFCO Industries, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:SIF – Get Rating) by 57.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,669 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 9,336 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC owned 0.42% of SIFCO Industries worth $80,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

SIF opened at $3.27 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. SIFCO Industries, Inc. has a 52-week low of $3.08 and a 52-week high of $10.15. The company has a market cap of $19.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.36 and a beta of 1.57.

SIFCO Industries, Inc produces and sells forgings and machined components primarily for the aerospace and energy markets in North America and Europe. The company's processes and services include forging, heat-treating, and machining. It offers original equipment manufacturer and aftermarket components for aircraft and industrial gas turbine engines; steam turbine blades; structural airframe components; aircraft landing gear components; aircraft wheels and brakes; rotating components for helicopters; and commercial/industrial products.

