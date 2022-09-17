Koss Olinger Consulting LLC Purchases 11,295 Shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN)

Koss Olinger Consulting LLC lifted its position in shares of Ribbon Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:RBBN – Get Rating) by 37.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 41,085 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 11,295 shares during the quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC’s holdings in Ribbon Communications were worth $125,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Ribbon Communications by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,649,989 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $20,549,000 after buying an additional 80,750 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,704,671 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,448,000 after purchasing an additional 72,194 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 60.5% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,444,168 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $7,552,000 after purchasing an additional 921,186 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,730,887 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $5,348,000 after purchasing an additional 53,911 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Ribbon Communications by 237.0% during the 1st quarter. First Wilshire Securities Management Inc. now owns 1,455,365 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $4,497,000 after purchasing an additional 1,023,449 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.73% of the company’s stock.

In other Ribbon Communications news, major shareholder Swarth Investments Ltd. purchased 1,639,344 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 16th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $3.05 per share, for a total transaction of $4,999,999.20. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 27,435,739 shares in the company, valued at approximately $83,679,003.95. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.77% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on RBBN. Westpark Capital began coverage on Ribbon Communications in a research note on Tuesday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com cut Ribbon Communications from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

Ribbon Communications stock opened at $2.91 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. Ribbon Communications Inc. has a one year low of $2.57 and a one year high of $6.50.

Ribbon Communications Inc provides communications technology in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through two segments, Cloud and Edge, and IP Optical Networks. The Cloud and Edge segment provides software and hardware products; and solutions and services for enabling voice over internet protocol communications, voice over long-term evolution, and voice over 5G communications and unified communications and collaboration.

