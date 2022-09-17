KStarCoin Hits 24-Hour Volume of $1.05 Million (KSC)

KStarCoin (KSC) traded down 1.5% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One KStarCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0059 or 0.00000030 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, KStarCoin has traded down 7.1% against the dollar. KStarCoin has a total market capitalization of $3.67 million and $1.05 million worth of KStarCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 13.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 93% against the dollar and now trades at $648.13 or 0.03219196 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded up 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $20.80 or 0.00103323 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004967 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00002410 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.64 or 0.00822696 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About KStarCoin

KStarCoin’s official Twitter account is @kstarlivecom and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling KStarCoin

According to CryptoCompare, “KSC (KStarCoin) is KStarLive’s ERC20 based cryptocurrency that will enable KStarLive to create an incentivized fan-based platform. By integrating KStarCoin in KStarLive’s community, it will be able to provide the users' community activity rewards as well as services and products such as K-Pop concert & fan meeting crowdfunding, K-Pop concert ticket sales, K-Star goods and methods for overseas fans to send gifts to their favorite stars.”

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as KStarCoin directly using US dollars.

