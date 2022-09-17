Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT) Short Interest Up 88.1% in August

Kubient, Inc. (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 48,900 shares, an increase of 88.1% from the August 15th total of 26,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 53,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.9 days. Currently, 0.5% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

Kubient Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of Kubient stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Friday, reaching $1.28. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 30,866 shares, compared to its average volume of 112,826. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $1.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.20. Kubient has a one year low of $0.61 and a one year high of $3.69. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.43 million, a P/E ratio of -1.12 and a beta of 3.03.

Kubient (NASDAQ:KBNT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 15th. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Kubient had a negative net margin of 510.73% and a negative return on equity of 55.63%. The business had revenue of $0.40 million during the quarter.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Kubient by 269.2% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 43,196 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 31,496 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Kubient in the first quarter worth about $26,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in Kubient by 255.9% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 97,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 70,142 shares during the period. 6.66% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Kubient, Inc develops a cloud-based software platform for digital advertising industry. It develops Audience Marketplace, a platform for real-time trading of digital, programmatic advertising. The company's platform allows advertisers and publishers the ability to use machine learning during programmatic advertising inventory space auction.

