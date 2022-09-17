Kulupu Reaches Self Reported Market Cap of $161,198.00 (KLP)

Kulupu (KLP) traded down 44.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. Over the last seven days, Kulupu has traded down 42% against the U.S. dollar. One Kulupu coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0056 or 0.00000019 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Kulupu has a market cap of $161,198.00 and $32,392.00 worth of Kulupu was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004987 BTC.

IOTA (MIOTA) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00001348 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001617 BTC.

Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.04 or 0.00020156 BTC.

Electroneum (ETN) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0031 or 0.00000016 BTC.

SIN COIN (SIN) traded down 48.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Verasity (VRA) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000022 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0385 or 0.00000192 BTC.

Nimiq (NIM) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Sin City Metaverse (SIN) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000302 BTC.

Kulupu Coin Profile

Kulupu uses the hashing algorithm. Kulupu’s total supply is 28,857,458 coins and its circulating supply is 28,858,778 coins. Kulupu’s official Twitter account is @kulupunetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. Kulupu’s official website is kulupu.network. The Reddit community for Kulupu is https://reddit.com/r/kulupu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kulupu Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kulupu is a proof of work blockchain with on-chain governance and online upgrade.Kulupu is a self-updating self-governed blockchain system, using proof-of-work as its consensus engine. Kulupu is built with the Substrate framework. It is a blockchain that combines proof-of-work consensus engine with forkless upgrades.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kulupu directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Kulupu should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Kulupu using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

