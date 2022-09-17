Lamden (TAU) Price Down 23.3% This Week

Lamden (TAU) traded down 13.2% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. In the last week, Lamden has traded 23.3% lower against the US dollar. One Lamden coin can currently be bought for about $0.0167 or 0.00000083 BTC on exchanges. Lamden has a total market cap of $2.37 million and approximately $43,345.00 worth of Lamden was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

EOS (EOS) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.47 or 0.00007304 BTC.

Lisk (LSK) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00005047 BTC.

Ark (ARK) traded up 4.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00002106 BTC.

Achain (ACT) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000012 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000027 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded up 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0066 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Acet (ACT) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000041 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 26.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000006 BTC.

DasCoin (DASC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

CryptoSpots (CRSP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lamden Coin Profile

Lamden (CRYPTO:TAU) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. It launched on September 14th, 2021. Lamden’s total supply is 248,090,567 coins and its circulating supply is 142,215,728 coins. Lamden’s official website is lamden.io. Lamden’s official Twitter account is @LamdenTau and its Facebook page is accessible here. Lamden’s official message board is blog.lamden.io. The Reddit community for Lamden is /r/lamden and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Lamden

According to CryptoCompare, “Lamden is a suite of developer tools that speed up the process of creating new and custom blockchains and apps. Lamden’s TAU token facilitates interoperability and value exchange between established cryptocurrencies and blockchain applications made with the Lamden developer suite. Telegram | Reddit | Discord | Github | Facebook “

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lamden directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lamden should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lamden using one of the exchanges listed above.

