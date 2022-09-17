Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX) Releases FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.39-$0.44 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.50. The company issued revenue guidance of $149.00 million-$162.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $151.37 million. Lantronix also updated its Q4 2022 guidance to EPS.

Lantronix Stock Performance

Lantronix stock traded down $0.16 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $5.32. 605,692 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 196,412. The stock has a market cap of $186.94 million, a P/E ratio of -29.55 and a beta of 2.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a current ratio of 2.53. Lantronix has a 52-week low of $4.65 and a 52-week high of $10.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $6.41 and its 200 day moving average is $6.11.

Lantronix (NASDAQ:LTRX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 25th. The technology company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.08. Lantronix had a negative net margin of 4.14% and a negative return on equity of 7.74%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.04) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Lantronix will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lantronix

In related news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,041 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total value of $90,310.83. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,130 shares in the company, valued at $3,311,171.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . In other news, CEO Paul H. Pickle sold 16,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $5.63, for a total transaction of $90,310.83. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 588,130 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,311,171.90. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Paul F. Folino sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.45, for a total transaction of $48,375.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 29,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $187,114.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 112,642 shares of company stock valued at $670,142. Insiders own 25.80% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Lantronix by 95.1% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,901 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 1,901 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Lantronix by 3.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 66,857 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $447,000 after acquiring an additional 2,416 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Lantronix by 2,730.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,755 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 4,587 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 71,253 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $476,000 after acquiring an additional 6,646 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP increased its holdings in shares of Lantronix by 15.1% during the 1st quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP now owns 65,502 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $438,000 after acquiring an additional 8,608 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.62% of the company’s stock.

Lantronix Company Profile

Lantronix, Inc provides software as a service (SaaS), engineering services, and hardware for edge computing, the Internet of Things (IoT), and remote environment management (REM) in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific Japan. The company's IoT products include IoT Connectivity, which provide wired and wireless connections that enhance the value and utility of modern electronic systems and equipment through secure network connectivity, power for IoT end devices through Power over Ethernet, application hosting, protocol conversion, media conversion, secure access for distributed IoT deployments, and various other functions; IoT Compute, such as application processing delivering compute to meet customer needs for data transformation, computer vision, machine learning, augmented/virtual reality, audio/video aggregation and distribution, and custom applications; and IoT Telematics, which provides power efficient products designed to support communications across interfaces and industrial protocols for vehicle, fleet, and asset tracking and management.

