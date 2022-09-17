Lefteris Acquisition (OTCMKTS:LFTRU) Stock Price Up 0.2%

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. (OTCMKTS:LFTRU – Get Rating) rose 0.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. Approximately 4,883 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 134% from the average daily volume of 2,083 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.96.

Lefteris Acquisition Price Performance

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $9.96 and a 200 day moving average of $9.93.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lefteris Acquisition

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $117,000. Clear Street LLC acquired a new position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, Wealthspring Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Lefteris Acquisition by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Wealthspring Capital LLC now owns 69,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $691,000 after purchasing an additional 1,718 shares during the period.

Lefteris Acquisition Company Profile

Lefteris Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses in the financial services industry. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Boston, Massachusetts.

