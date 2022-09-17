Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY) Cut to “Underperform” at Jefferies Financial Group

Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of Legrand (OTCMKTS:LGRDY – Get Rating) from a hold rating to an underperform rating in a report issued on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on LGRDY. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Legrand from €77.00 ($78.57) to €74.00 ($75.51) and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Legrand from a neutral rating to an overweight rating in a report on Thursday, September 1st. Barclays reduced their target price on Legrand from €120.00 ($122.45) to €95.00 ($96.94) and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Legrand from €94.00 ($95.92) to €90.00 ($91.84) in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $101.00.

Get Legrand alerts:

Legrand Stock Down 1.6 %

Legrand stock opened at $13.87 on Wednesday. Legrand has a one year low of $13.78 and a one year high of $23.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $15.36 and a 200-day moving average price of $16.58.

About Legrand

Legrand SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides electrical and digital building infrastructures worldwide. The company offers MCBs, RCDs, and din rail equipment, including residual current circuit breakers, RCBOs, add-on modules and accessories, surge protective devices, other control and signaling devices, and time and light-sensitive switches, as well as dimmers, relays, transformers, power supplies, and accessories; ACBs, MCCBs, head equipment, and busbar systems; enclosures and accessories; equipment and accessories; home network, home automation, and hotel equipment; wiring accessories; weatherproof wiring accessories and other installation equipment; lighting management, emergency lighting, access control, and safety equipment; UPS and LCS products, cable management systems, equipment, and accessories; and mosaic wiring accessories.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Legrand Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Legrand and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.