Litecoin Cash (LCC) Trading Down 4.3% Over Last Week

Litecoin Cash (LCC) traded 0.8% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on September 17th. One Litecoin Cash coin can now be bought for $0.0035 or 0.00000017 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Cash has a total market capitalization of $2.66 million and approximately $213.00 worth of Litecoin Cash was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Litecoin Cash has traded down 4.3% against the U.S. dollar.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:
- RSK Smart Bitcoin (RBTC) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19,876.44 or 1.00024428 BTC.
- Bean Cash (BITB) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- TigerCash (TCH) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0067 or 0.00000034 BTC.
- Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Alt.Estate token (ALT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.
- Qbao (QBT) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000013 BTC.
- X-Coin (XCO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000003 BTC.
- High Voltage (HVCO) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000010 BTC.
- United Bitcoin (UBTC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0234 or 0.00000100 BTC.
Litecoin Cash Profile
LCC is a PoW + Hive coin that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. Litecoin Cash’s total supply is 766,176,575 coins. The official website for Litecoin Cash is litecoinca.sh. The Reddit community for Litecoin Cash is /r/LCCofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Litecoin Cash’s official Twitter account is @LitecoinFork and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Litecoin Cash
It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Cash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Litecoin Cash should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Litecoin Cash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.
Receive News & Updates for Litecoin Cash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Litecoin Cash and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.