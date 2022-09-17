LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP) Receives Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $51.67.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RAMP. Susquehanna reduced their price target on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Craig Hallum cut their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna Bancshares cut their target price on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on LiveRamp from $65.00 to $46.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on shares of LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at LiveRamp

In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 8,880 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.34, for a total transaction of $180,619.20. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 124,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,524,600.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Clark M. Kokich bought 10,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, September 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $20.02 per share, for a total transaction of $210,210.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 78,921 shares in the company, valued at $1,579,998.42. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.01% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

LiveRamp Stock Down 4.1 %

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Richelieu Gestion PLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 1st quarter worth about $45,000. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of LiveRamp during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 214.8% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 95.6% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 3,020 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FourThought Financial LLC raised its position in shares of LiveRamp by 14.9% during the 1st quarter. FourThought Financial LLC now owns 2,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $96,000 after purchasing an additional 334 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:RAMP opened at $19.44 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.90 and a beta of 1.14. LiveRamp has a 52 week low of $18.74 and a 52 week high of $58.74. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $23.41 and a 200 day moving average of $28.80.

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.87% and a negative net margin of 14.21%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that LiveRamp will post -0.82 EPS for the current year.

About LiveRamp

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

Featured Stories

