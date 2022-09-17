LL Flooring (NYSE:LL) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Tuesday.

LL Flooring Stock Up 0.3 %

LL stock opened at $7.36 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $215.92 million, a P/E ratio of 8.36 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.13. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $9.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.60. LL Flooring has a 52-week low of $7.00 and a 52-week high of $20.35.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a return on equity of 9.69% and a net margin of 2.26%. The business had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $303.00 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.41 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that LL Flooring will post 0.55 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity at LL Flooring

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, Director Famous P. Rhodes purchased 6,635 shares of LL Flooring stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 8th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the transaction, the director now owns 31,625 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $311,822.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . 2.87% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of LL Flooring in the 2nd quarter worth $39,000. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its stake in shares of LL Flooring by 66.2% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,767 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,102 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in LL Flooring by 96.5% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,457 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $89,000 after purchasing an additional 3,171 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of LL Flooring in the second quarter worth approximately $128,000. Finally, State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its holdings in shares of LL Flooring by 17.9% in the first quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 10,980 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $154,000 after buying an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. 79.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LL Flooring

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

