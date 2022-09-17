Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT) Receives $448.92 Average PT from Analysts

Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Get Rating) has received an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the fifteen brokerages that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price target among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $448.92.

LMT has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $496.00 to $406.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on shares of Lockheed Martin in a research report on Monday, August 29th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $460.00 price target for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Lockheed Martin from $525.00 to $522.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of LMT opened at $414.29 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $419.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $432.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $109.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.27. Lockheed Martin has a 52 week low of $324.23 and a 52 week high of $479.99.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 19th. The aerospace company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.39 by ($5.23). The company had revenue of $15.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.02 billion. Lockheed Martin had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 69.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $7.13 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin will post 26.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $2.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 31st. This represents a $11.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is 64.81%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director John Donovan purchased 632 shares of the firm's stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $396.16 per share, with a total value of $250,373.12. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,200 shares of the company's stock, valued at $475,392. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Gregory M. Ulmer sold 6,929 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $423.87, for a total transaction of $2,936,995.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.17% of the company's stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lockheed Martin

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Lockheed Martin in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Better Money Decisions LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $33,000. IMA Wealth Inc. raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 41.8% in the second quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. now owns 78 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 23 shares during the period. Schubert & Co raised its holdings in Lockheed Martin by 53.8% in the second quarter. Schubert & Co now owns 80 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the period. Finally, Charter Oak Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Lockheed Martin in the second quarter worth $36,000. 75.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lockheed Martin

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space.

