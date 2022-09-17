Lok’nStore Group (LON:LOK) Stock Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $989.97

Lok’nStore Group Plc (LON:LOK – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 989.97 ($11.96) and traded as low as GBX 943 ($11.39). Lok’nStore Group shares last traded at GBX 955 ($11.54), with a volume of 25,066 shares.

Lok’nStore Group Trading Up 0.1 %

The company has a market cap of £286.88 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,896.97. The company’s fifty day moving average price is GBX 1,000.70 and its two-hundred day moving average price is GBX 990.02. The company has a quick ratio of 6.30, a current ratio of 6.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 44.28.

Lok’nStore Group Company Profile

Lok'nStore Group Plc develops and operates self-storage centers in the United Kingdom. It offers personal storage services for furniture and belongings while moving property, decluttering, home improvements, redecorating, travelling overseas, and other events. The company also operates business self-storage units and spaces with warehouse space for office furniture, pallets, archives, boxes, eBay, and online retailer stock; and insurance services.

