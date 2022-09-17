Loser Coin Market Cap Reaches $1.43 Million (LOWB)

Loser Coin (LOWB) traded 4.6% higher against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 17:00 PM E.T. on September 17th. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Loser Coin has a total market cap of $1.43 million and $687,748.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Loser Coin has traded up 17.3% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Loser Coin Coin Profile

Loser Coin launched on April 21st, 2021. Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins. Loser Coin’s official Twitter account is @GeckoInsights/status/1570598248364244993/ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Loser Coin’s official website is losercoin.org.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

According to CryptoCompare, “Losercoin (ticker symbol: $LOWB) describes itself as a project initiated by two poor guys from China, one is a father of two kids from a village, the other one is a coder living a miserable life by working 60 hours a week. Two founders first heard about Bitcoin in 2017 and had lost a ton of money by trading cryptocurrencies. They started this project as an open journey and were fully prepared to lose everything. “

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loser Coin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

