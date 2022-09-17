Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT) Short Interest Up 26.7% in August

Loyalty Ventures Inc. (NASDAQ:LYLT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,180,000 shares, a growth of 26.7% from the August 15th total of 1,720,000 shares. Currently, 11.2% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 913,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.4 days.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LYLT. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Loyalty Ventures in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Loyalty Ventures from $10.00 to $4.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Walleye Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Loyalty Ventures by 1,166.0% during the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 306,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 282,173 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Loyalty Ventures by 16.0% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $411,000 after purchasing an additional 15,829 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans acquired a new stake in Loyalty Ventures in the second quarter worth about $70,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. bought a new position in Loyalty Ventures in the 2nd quarter valued at about $78,000. Institutional investors own 75.19% of the company’s stock.

Shares of LYLT opened at $1.80 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.70 and a 200-day moving average of $8.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.25, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Loyalty Ventures has a 1 year low of $1.75 and a 1 year high of $98.95.

Loyalty Ventures Inc provides consumer loyalty solutions. The company owns and operates the AIR MILES Reward Program, an end-to-end loyalty platform; and BrandLoyalty, a campaign-based loyalty solution for grocers and other high-frequency retailers. It also offers marketing, customer, and rewards and redemption management services for sponsors.

