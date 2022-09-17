Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU) Short Interest Update

Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:MGU – Get Rating) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,100 shares, a growth of 81.9% from the August 15th total of 8,300 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 29,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Stock Down 1.3 %
Shares of NYSE:MGU traded down $0.30 during trading on Friday, reaching $23.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,151 shares, compared to its average volume of 34,228. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund has a 12 month low of $21.47 and a 12 month high of $26.79. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $24.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.37.
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Dividend Announcement
The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 30th. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be issued a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
About Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund
Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Macquarie Fund Adviser, LLC. The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe. It typically invests in companies operating in the infrastructure sector. Macquarie Global Infrastructure Total Return Fund Inc was formed on August 26, 2005 and is domiciled in the United States.
Further Reading
