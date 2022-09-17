MaidSafeCoin Price Hits $0.28 on Major Exchanges (MAID)

MaidSafeCoin (MAID) traded down 11% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. In the last week, MaidSafeCoin has traded down 12.8% against the dollar. MaidSafeCoin has a total market capitalization of $125.34 million and approximately $24,983.00 worth of MaidSafeCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One MaidSafeCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.28 or 0.00001386 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 348.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20,214.15 or 1.01186788 BTC.

Tarality (TARAL) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded up 213.7% against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $20.43 or 0.00102287 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00005006 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $165.72 or 0.00829568 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MaidSafeCoin

MaidSafeCoin’s genesis date was April 22nd, 2014. MaidSafeCoin’s total supply is 452,552,412 coins. The official website for MaidSafeCoin is safenetwork.tech. The official message board for MaidSafeCoin is safenetforum.org. MaidSafeCoin’s official Twitter account is @maidsafe and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for MaidSafeCoin is /r/maidsafe and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

MaidSafeCoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Client applications can access, store, mutate and communicate on the network. The clients allow people to anonymously join the network and cannot prevent people joining. Data is presented to clients as virtual drives mounted on their machines, application data, internal to applications, communication data as well as dynamic data that is manipulated via client applications depending on the programming methods employed. Examples of client apps are; cloud storage, encrypted messaging, web sites, crypto wallets, document processing of any data provided by any program, distributed databases, research sharing of documents, research and ideas with IPR protection if required, document signing, contract signing, decentralized co-operative groups or companies, trading mechanisms and many others. The clients can access every Internet service known today and introduce many services currently not possible with a centralised architecture. These clients, when accessing the network, will ensure that users never type another password to access any further services. The client contains many cryptographically secured key pairs and can use these automatically sign requests for session management or membership of any network service. Therefore, a website with membership can present a join button and merely clicking that would sign an authority and allow access in the future. Digital voting, aggregated news, knowledge transfer of even very secret information is now all possible, and this is just the beginning! “

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as MaidSafeCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire MaidSafeCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase MaidSafeCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

