Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide (NYSE:VAC – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Tuesday morning.

VAC has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $136.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 10th. Truist Financial decreased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $205.00 to $202.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide from $188.00 to $192.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 10th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $193.80.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Stock Performance

NYSE VAC opened at $141.53 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.25. Marriott Vacations Worldwide has a fifty-two week low of $110.08 and a fifty-two week high of $174.74. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $139.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.13. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.32 and a beta of 2.10.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Dividend Announcement

Marriott Vacations Worldwide ( NYSE:VAC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $2.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.59. Marriott Vacations Worldwide had a return on equity of 13.32% and a net margin of 6.07%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 18.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Marriott Vacations Worldwide will post 10.18 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 21st. This represents a $2.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Marriott Vacations Worldwide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 42.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Dwight D. Smith sold 2,700 shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.00, for a total value of $399,600.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 17,112 shares in the company, valued at $2,532,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Marriott Vacations Worldwide

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in VAC. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new position in Marriott Vacations Worldwide during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the fourth quarter valued at about $43,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Marriott Vacations Worldwide in the first quarter valued at about $55,000. 84.08% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Company Profile

Marriott Vacations Worldwide Corporation, a vacation company, develops, markets, sells, and manages vacation ownership and related products. It operates through two segments, Vacation Ownership and Exchange & Third-Party Management. The company manages vacation ownership and related products under the Marriott Vacation Club, Grand Residences by Marriott, Sheraton Vacation Club, Westin Vacation Club, Hyatt Residence Club, and Marriott Vacation Club Pulse brands.

