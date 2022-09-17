MASQ Trading 23.6% Lower Over Last 7 Days (MASQ)

MASQ (MASQ) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 17th. One MASQ coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0399 or 0.00000198 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, MASQ has traded down 23.6% against the dollar. MASQ has a total market cap of $1.02 million and approximately $127,327.00 worth of MASQ was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Tarality (TARAL) traded 7.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000004 BTC.

The Web3 Project (WEB3) traded 213.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $517.71 or 0.02213862 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 90.9% against the dollar and now trades at $410.80 or 0.02040863 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.76 or 0.00103150 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004968 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded 600.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002408 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $165.68 or 0.00823116 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

About MASQ

MASQ launched on November 1st, 2020. MASQ’s total supply is 37,500,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,560,579 coins. MASQ’s official website is masq.ai. MASQ’s official Twitter account is @MASQ_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling MASQ

According to CryptoCompare, “MASQ Node software is the connection to this community network. Each Node is designed to seek out the best routes to transmit the desired content and delivers it to end-users. As the network gains more active Nodes, network latency will decrease and throughput will rise.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as MASQ directly using US dollars.

