Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) Stock Holdings Trimmed by Ayrshire Capital Management LLC

Ayrshire Capital Management LLC trimmed its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Get Rating) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,290 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 439 shares during the period. Mastercard accounts for 3.4% of Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position. Ayrshire Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $4,824,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PrairieView Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Mastercard by 58.2% in the first quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 87 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Cordant Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $32,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, American National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the first quarter worth $46,000. 75.10% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Mastercard Stock Down 0.6 %

MA stock opened at $315.13 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $339.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $341.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.26. Mastercard Incorporated has a fifty-two week low of $303.65 and a fifty-two week high of $399.92. The company has a market cap of $304.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.93, a P/E/G ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.06.

Mastercard Announces Dividend

Mastercard ( NYSE:MA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The credit services provider reported $2.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.36 by $0.20. Mastercard had a return on equity of 143.35% and a net margin of 46.49%. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.26 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.95 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 10.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 8th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.86%.

Insider Transactions at Mastercard

In related news, CFO J. Mehra Sachin sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.00, for a total transaction of $1,800,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 15,723 shares in the company, valued at $5,660,280. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MA has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Mastercard from $470.00 to $416.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Mizuho upped their price target on Mastercard from $375.00 to $385.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Mastercard from $430.00 to $425.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Mastercard from $357.00 to $298.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $385.00 to $375.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $414.09.

Mastercard Profile

(Get Rating)

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers other payment-related products and services.

See Also

