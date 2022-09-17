MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Releases Q1 2023 Earnings Guidance

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $1.30-$1.30 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.03. The company issued revenue guidance of $165.00 million-$165.00 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $164.51 million. MasterCraft Boat also updated its FY 2023 guidance to $3.89-$4.31 EPS.

MasterCraft Boat Stock Performance

Shares of MasterCraft Boat stock opened at $21.55 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $391.13 million, a P/E ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. MasterCraft Boat has a 12 month low of $20.02 and a 12 month high of $29.69. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.77.

MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a return on equity of 62.88% and a net margin of 8.22%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Institutional Investors Weigh In On MasterCraft Boat

Several equities analysts have issued reports on MCFT shares. StockNews.com upgraded MasterCraft Boat from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. B. Riley cut their target price on MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on MasterCraft Boat in a research note on Thursday, August 18th. They issued a buy rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $31.40.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Group One Trading L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% during the first quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 88.5% during the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 67.7% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 8,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 3,626 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 41.7% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 14,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,000 after purchasing an additional 4,211 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 66.7% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 16,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $406,000 after purchasing an additional 6,600 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Company Profile

(Get Rating)

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

Featured Articles

