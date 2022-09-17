MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT) Upgraded to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $46.00 to $37.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Friday, September 9th. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of MasterCraft Boat in a report on Thursday, August 18th. They set a buy rating and a $35.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Raymond James cut their target price on shares of MasterCraft Boat from $38.00 to $29.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, September 9th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.40.

Shares of MCFT stock opened at $21.55 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $23.79 and its 200-day moving average is $23.77. MasterCraft Boat has a 1 year low of $20.02 and a 1 year high of $29.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $391.15 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.91 and a beta of 1.79. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37.

MasterCraft Boat ( NASDAQ:MCFT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, September 8th. The company reported $1.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.31. MasterCraft Boat had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 62.88%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.94 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that MasterCraft Boat will post 4.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Group One Trading L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Group One Trading L.P. now owns 1,394 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 0.7% during the first quarter. Walthausen & Co. LLC now owns 90,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,221,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its holdings in MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% during the second quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 20,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 754 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 3.8% in the second quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 21,151 shares of the company’s stock worth $445,000 after buying an additional 769 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of MasterCraft Boat by 2.3% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 43,081 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,081,000 after buying an additional 963 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.33% of the company’s stock.

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating.

