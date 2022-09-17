Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR) Receives $10.83 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Matterport, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTTR – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $10.83.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on MTTR. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 12th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Matterport in a research note on Tuesday, August 16th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Matterport from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 11th.

Matterport Price Performance

Shares of MTTR opened at $4.05 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a PE ratio of -2.66 and a beta of 1.81. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.45. Matterport has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $37.60.

Insider Buying and Selling

Matterport ( NASDAQ:MTTR Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 10th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.02. Matterport had a negative return on equity of 44.99% and a negative net margin of 287.93%. The firm had revenue of $28.48 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.37 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.62) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Matterport will post -1.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Jason Krikorian sold 867,094 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.66, for a total value of $4,040,658.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,562,912 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,503,169.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CTO Japjit Tulsi sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.61, for a total value of $230,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief technology officer now owns 295,571 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,582.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 1,711,653 shares of company stock worth $7,790,456 over the last ninety days. 24.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Matterport

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Emfo LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Matterport by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares during the period. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in Matterport during the 2nd quarter valued at about $40,000. 38.34% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Matterport Company Profile

Matterport, Inc, a spatial data company, focuses on digitization and datafication of the built world. It offers Matterport digital twins, a 3D data platform to design, build, operate, promote, and understand spaces. The company offers Matterport Capture, an application that enables to capture depth, data, and imagery of a space using 3D cameras, 360 cameras, and iPhones; Matterport Workshop application to customize, add additional details, and share spaces; Matterport Showcase application for audience view and explore space in its final format; and Matterport VR to experience virtual reality.

Featured Stories

