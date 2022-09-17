Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW) Rating Reiterated by Shore Capital

Shore Capital reissued their buy rating on shares of Mattioli Woods (LON:MTW – Get Rating) in a report published on Tuesday, Marketbeat.com reports.

MTW opened at GBX 665 ($8.04) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £339.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3,325.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 672.34 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 717.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 2.17 and a current ratio of 2.17. Mattioli Woods has a fifty-two week low of GBX 624 ($7.54) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 908 ($10.97).

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, September 22nd will be given a dividend of GBX 17.80 ($0.22) per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a yield of 2.7%. This is a positive change from Mattioli Woods’s previous dividend of $8.30. Mattioli Woods’s dividend payout ratio is presently -105.00%.

Mattioli Woods plc provides wealth management and employee benefit services in the United Kingdom. It operates through Pension Consultancy and Administration, Investment and Asset Management, Property Management, and Employee Benefits segments. The company offers self-invested personal pension and small self-administered pension schemes; alternative investment; and employee engagement, defined contribution and defined benefit pension schemes, workplace savings, healthcare, international benefits, and risk solutions, as well as total reward and flexible benefit systems.

