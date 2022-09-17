Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 637,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.

Mawson Gold Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS MWSNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 13,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,889. Mawson Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.

Mawson Gold Company Profile

Mawson Gold Limited engages in the acquisition, exploration, and evaluation of precious metal interests in Canada. It explores for gold, cobalt, copper, lead, zinc, and silver ores. Its flagship project is the 100% owned Rompas-Rajapalot project that consists of 5 granted exploration permits and 9 exploration permit applications located in Finland.

