Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Mawson Gold Limited (OTCMKTS:MWSNF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 533,300 shares, a drop of 16.4% from the August 15th total of 637,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 143,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.7 days.
Mawson Gold Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS MWSNF traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $0.11. 13,700 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,889. Mawson Gold has a 1 year low of $0.07 and a 1 year high of $0.19. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.10.
Mawson Gold Company Profile
