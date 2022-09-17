MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.
Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $625.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.10. MBIA has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $17.90.
MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.
MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.
