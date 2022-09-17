MBIA (NYSE:MBI) Lifted to “Hold” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday.

Shares of NYSE:MBI opened at $11.40 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.18 and a two-hundred day moving average of $13.03. The stock has a market cap of $625.86 million, a P/E ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.10. MBIA has a 52-week low of $10.25 and a 52-week high of $17.90.

MBIA (NYSE:MBI – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported ($0.93) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $40.00 million during the quarter.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of MBIA by 105.8% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,782 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 1,430 shares during the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $77,000. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 1st quarter valued at $89,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of MBIA in the 2nd quarter valued at $118,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.68% of the company’s stock.

MBIA Inc provides financial guarantee insurance services to public finance markets. It operates through United States (U.S.) Public Finance Insurance, and International and Structured Finance Insurance segments. The company issues financial guarantees for municipal bonds, including tax-exempt and taxable indebtedness of the U.S.

