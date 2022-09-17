McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC) Declares $0.46 Quarterly Dividend

McGrath RentCorp (NASDAQ:MGRC – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, September 15th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, October 17th will be paid a dividend of 0.455 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, October 31st. This represents a $1.82 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 14th.

McGrath RentCorp has increased its dividend by an average of 8.6% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 29 consecutive years. McGrath RentCorp has a payout ratio of 39.7% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect McGrath RentCorp to earn $4.22 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.82 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 43.1%.

Shares of NASDAQ MGRC opened at $84.13 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.30, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.32 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $82.27. McGrath RentCorp has a 1 year low of $68.93 and a 1 year high of $91.37.

McGrath RentCorp ( NASDAQ:MGRC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $177.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $166.69 million. McGrath RentCorp had a net margin of 14.39% and a return on equity of 13.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that McGrath RentCorp will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in McGrath RentCorp during the 1st quarter valued at $51,000. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of McGrath RentCorp by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $74,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 2nd quarter worth $90,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $168,000. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of McGrath RentCorp in the 1st quarter worth $201,000. 82.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded McGrath RentCorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 25th.

McGrath RentCorp operates as a business to business rental company in the United States and internationally. It rents and sells relocatable modular buildings, portable storage containers, electronic test equipment and related accessories, and liquid and solid containment tanks and boxes. The company operates through four segments: Mobile Modular, TRS-RenTelco, Adler Tanks, and Enviroplex.

