MCIA Inc Boosts Stock Position in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO)

MCIA Inc increased its stake in shares of The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,970 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,641 shares during the quarter. Coca-Cola makes up approximately 1.0% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 19th largest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $2,074,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Stonnington Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.0% in the 2nd quarter. Stonnington Group LLC now owns 22,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,410,000 after purchasing an additional 2,587 shares in the last quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola by 117.1% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 8,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 4,695 shares during the last quarter. Covington Capital Management boosted its position in Coca-Cola by 1.6% during the 2nd quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 207,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,036,000 after acquiring an additional 3,319 shares during the period. Stolper Co lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.5% in the second quarter. Stolper Co now owns 89,042 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,602,000 after buying an additional 1,309 shares during the period. Finally, Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.9% during the second quarter. Cliftonlarsonallen Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 19,797 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,245,000 after purchasing an additional 368 shares during the period. 68.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Insider Transactions at Coca-Cola

In other Coca-Cola news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 27th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Carolyn Everson acquired 983 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $62.29 per share, with a total value of $61,231.07. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $93,435. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, VP Kathy Loveless sold 2,512 shares of Coca-Cola stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.00, for a total value of $160,768.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,370 shares in the company, valued at $87,680. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 45,830 shares of company stock worth $2,939,961 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:KO traded up $0.01 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $59.54. 20,493,535 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 11,033,591. The Coca-Cola Company has a 52 week low of $52.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $62.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.74. The company has a market cap of $257.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.77 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $11.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.57 billion. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 23.16% and a return on equity of 42.13%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.68 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.46 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Coca-Cola Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.96%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 15th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is currently 79.64%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $69.00 target price on Coca-Cola in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. StockNews.com upgraded Coca-Cola from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 6th. Credit Suisse Group set a $68.00 price target on Coca-Cola in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Coca-Cola from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, HSBC increased their target price on Coca-Cola from $72.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $69.59.

About Coca-Cola

(Get Rating)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; flavored and enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; tea and coffee; and energy drinks. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.