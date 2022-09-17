MCIA Inc Buys 12,713 Shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP)

MCIA Inc lifted its stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF (NYSEARCA:RSP – Get Rating) by 16.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 91,989 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 12,713 shares during the quarter. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF accounts for 6.3% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF were worth $12,653,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of RSP. Truist Financial Corp boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 45.2% in the first quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 4,694,094 shares of the company’s stock valued at $740,306,000 after buying an additional 1,461,561 shares in the last quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 34,947.1% in the fourth quarter. Lbmc Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,419,760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,066,000 after buying an additional 1,415,709 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 2,770.6% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,435,336 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,366,000 after buying an additional 1,385,335 shares in the last quarter. Choate Investment Advisors boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 72.2% in the first quarter. Choate Investment Advisors now owns 3,116,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $491,526,000 after buying an additional 1,306,888 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF by 22.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 5,435,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,264,000 after buying an additional 986,490 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:RSP traded down $1.40 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $138.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,430,907 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,013,575. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $143.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.28. Invesco S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF has a twelve month low of $129.56 and a twelve month high of $164.90.

Guggenheim S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Equal Weight ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible, the daily performance of the S&P 500 Equal Weight Index (the Index). The Index is a capitalization-weighted index covering 500 industrial, utility, transportation and financial companies of the United States markets (mostly NYSE Euronext issues).

