MCIA Inc Has $1.85 Million Holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN)

MCIA Inc increased its holdings in Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) by 18.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,009 shares during the period. Accenture accounts for 0.9% of MCIA Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 27th largest position. MCIA Inc’s holdings in Accenture were worth $1,846,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ACN. Equitable Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of Accenture by 24.7% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 1,334 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $553,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Resource Council bought a new position in Accenture in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. now owns 125,811 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $52,155,000 after acquiring an additional 2,407 shares during the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in Accenture by 18.6% in the fourth quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 988 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $410,000 after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Accenture by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 22,552 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $9,332,000 after acquiring an additional 6,373 shares during the last quarter. 73.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Accenture alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of Accenture from $342.00 to $310.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Accenture from $310.00 to $338.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 9th. Piper Sandler reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $305.00 to $281.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Accenture from $440.00 to $364.00 in a research note on Friday, June 17th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of Accenture from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $355.63.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Accenture Trading Down 0.4 %

In other Accenture news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . In other news, General Counsel Joel Unruch sold 555 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $166,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 25,601 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,680,300. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, insider Ellyn Shook sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 21,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,420,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 11,389 shares of company stock valued at $3,132,777. Corporate insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ACN traded down $1.18 on Friday, reaching $272.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,838,924 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,790,506. Accenture plc has a twelve month low of $261.77 and a twelve month high of $417.37. The stock has a market capitalization of $172.48 billion, a PE ratio of 26.45, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.22. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $295.30 and a 200-day moving average of $301.06.

Accenture (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 23rd. The information technology services provider reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.84 by ($0.05). Accenture had a return on equity of 31.50% and a net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $16.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $16.05 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Accenture plc will post 10.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Accenture Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 14th were given a $0.97 dividend. This represents a $3.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 13th. Accenture’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

About Accenture

(Get Rating)

Accenture plc, a professional services company, provides strategy and consulting, interactive, and technology and operations services worldwide. The company offers application services, including agile transformation, DevOps, application modernization, enterprise architecture, software and quality engineering, data management, intelligent automation comprises robotic process automation, natural language processing, and virtual agents, and liquid application management services, as well as program, project, and service management services; strategy consulting services; critical data elements, data management and governance, data platform and architecture, product-based organization and skills, business adoption, and value realization services; engineering, and research and development digitization; smart connected product design and development; product platform engineering and modernization; product as-a-service enablement; products related to production and operations; autonomous robotics systems; the digital transformation of capital projects; and digital industrial workforce solutions.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Accenture plc (NYSE:ACN – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Accenture Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Accenture and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.